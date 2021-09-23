Warehousing Market Size, Status and Forecast by 2020: Aegis Logistics, Allcargo Logistics, Blue Dart Express

ORBIS RESEARCH Recently Introduced Qualitative Research Report titled on “Warehousing Market” this report Describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Industry Scope, competition landscape and growth opportunities from 2019 to 2020. In this Research Report Including Primary, secondary or History data for studies, scope of the product and Key Players briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Product Types, Size, Status, Sales, Current or Upcoming Trend, Future Opportunities by Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast Scenario.

The warehousing industry in India is growing at a positive rate and there is a huge opportunity for both logistics and warehousing market to grow simultaneously.

The warehousing industry in India is no longer restricted to just loading, storing and unloading of goods. Companies are now investing in providing better customer experiences, which includes mobile apps to track shipments, estimate shipment times, check the cost of transfers, and more.

There’s an increasing need for multipurpose logistic centers, as warehouses form a crucial supply chain element that holds the key to both customer satisfaction and cost reduction.

The warehousing industry in India is subjected to stringent regulations and policies regarding licensing, performance, and accountability. The warehousing market in India can be categorized into four types – Industrial or Retail warehousing, Container Freight Station or Inland Container Depot, Agri warehousing and Cold Stores. A majority of the market is occupied by Industrial or Retail warehouses, while most of the warehouses in India (48%) are located in the North East region. Indian agri warehouses store rice, sugar, cotton, maize, pulses, oil seeds, wheat and other crops.

Warehouses today don’t just serve as a stocking point. Their utility portfolio has diversified to being consolidation centers for multiple sourcing locations, providing cross-docking facilities to retail distributors, a sorting center for customer deliveries, and an assembly facility for final packaging and bundling.

Warehousing Market in India – Key Growth Factors

Netscribes forecasts a rising demand for state-of-the-art warehouses over 2017-2020, giving a boost to the logistic industry as a whole. GST and Make in India initiatives are also expected to fuel the demand for warehousing space in the country.

Warehousing Market in India – Threats and Key Players

Factors that are adversely affecting the market include improper logistic management, lack of standardization across sectors and scarcity of land in the country. There’s intense competition in the warehousing industry in India. IT-driven solutions are further raising the bar by actively developing the way warehouses and logistics are managed. Some of the major players in the industry include Aegis Logistics Ltd., Allcargo Logistics Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Container Corporation of India, and Food Corporation of India.

What’s covered in the report?

An overview of the warehousing market and growth forecast in India

Analysis on competitive landscape and profiles of major companies in the industry

Evaluation of the market growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities

Trade analysis of the warehousing market in India.

Why Buy?

Get a broad understanding of the warehousing market in India, the dynamics of the market, and current state of the sector.

Strategize marketing, market-entry, market expansion and other business plans by understanding the factors driving the growth of the market

Be informed regarding the key developments in the field of warehousing market in India

Understand the business of the competition, the market dynamics, and respond accordingly.

