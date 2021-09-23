Wearable Adhesives Market Business Development Strategies 2019 by Major Key Players – 3M , Dow Corning , Scapa Group , H.B. Fuller , Adhesives Research , Henkel , Vancive Medical Technologies

Wearable Adhesives are used to attach wearable medical devices to the skin. The designing of a suitable adhesive for wearable medical device applications is critical. It is important to ensure that the components such as skin adhesive, the substrate, and the device-hold adhesive work together. The absence of any of these components will not offer the benefits as expected and can bring users discomfort. In consumer electronics, next-generation wearable devices are pushing the envelope when it comes to size, weight, appearance, and capabilities. In the medical device field, however, wearables are at their infancy stage. The same technological advancements that are making consumer electronics lighter and thinner are enabling wearables in medical devices by making them small enough to be comfortable. Great growth is expected in this field over the next few years. One report forecasted a CAGR of 17.7 % in the global wearable medical device market from 2015 to 2020. This is despite current challenges such as a lack of reimbursement and high prices for some of these devices. As the technology matures, these devices will be less costly.

Wearable Adhesives are skin-friendly adhesives for Diagnostic Device, Monitoring Device and Drug Delivery Devices. Currently, Acrylics Based and Silicone Based Wearable Adhesives are popular with best performance. In 2017, Acrylics Based adhesives production value is 108.89 M USD, with a production value of 48.14%. While, Silicone Based Wearable Adhesives grow faster in the next few year.

Major Key Players of the Wearable Adhesives Market are:

3M , Dow Corning , Scapa Group , H.B. Fuller , Adhesives Research , Henkel , Vancive Medical Technologies , Lohmann , Elkem Silicones , Polymer Science, Adhezion Biomedical

Major Types of Wearable Adhesives covered are:

Acrylics Based

Silicone Based

Others

Major Applications of Wearable Adhesives covered are:

Diagnostic Device

Monitoring Device

Drug Delivery Devices

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Wearable Adhesives industry. It provides market estimation and forecasting of the Wearable Adhesives market for the period of 2017 to 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

In the end, Wearable Adhesives industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

