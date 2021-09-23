Wireless Health Market To Grow At A Robust CAGR During 2018-2025: OMRON Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Aerohive Networks, Alcatel-Lucent, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Verizon, AT&T, Vocera Communications

The advances in wireless communication, developing internet penetration, robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks in healthcare services and enhancements in detecting devices have led to the development of wireless health. The increasing number of manufacturers in developing regions and technological advancements challenges likely to add novel opportunities for global wireless health market in the forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Wireless health is a wireless technology which is used to perform diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of illness. This technology supports patient care & improve the patient experience and also operate more efficiently, most of the hospitals using Most of the hospitals are shifting towards the use of wireless health technology, due to features such as patient care and improvement of the patient’s experience. Wireless health enables in remote administration and evaluation of a patient’s health. It also helps in keeping track of one’s health parameters such as blood pressure and glucose level monitoring.

The key players influencing the market are OMRON Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Aerohive Networks, Alcatel-Lucent, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Verizon, AT&T, Vocera Communications among others.

The “Global Wireless Health Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the wireless sensor network with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global wireless health market with detailed market segmentation by technology, component, end user, and geography. The global wireless health market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

North America followed by Europe, is anticipated to dominate the largest share in global wireless health market due to the rising digital health measures in Canada and endorsed by the centralized mandates in the U.S. Moreover, smartphones and customized wireless healthcare solutions are act as a promoter for healthcare institutions to improve the patient care in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show the significant rate over the forecast period due to improving the infrastructure of healthcare services.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global wireless health market based on technology, component, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall wireless health market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.