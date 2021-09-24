3D Printing Market is Expected to Generate Huge Acquisition by 2020 | Major Vendors – D Systems, Arcam AB, Autodesk, Stratasys Ltd, ExOne, Hoganas AB, Optomec, Organovo Holdings, Ponoko, Voxeljet Ag

3D printing, also known as additive printing technology, allows manufacturers to develop objects using a digital file and variety of printing materials. The materials used in 3D printing include various types of polymers, metals, ceramics, etc. 3D printing offers methodologies that makes manufacturing of complex designs an apparent reality. The global 3D printing market is in the progressive phase of its life cycle and was valued $2.3 billion in 2013 and is anticipated to reach $8.6 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 20.6%. The anticipated advancement is due to the widespread applications of 3D printing and the potential prospects of 3D printing in diverse fields.

The factors driving 3D printing market are high degree of accuracy, efficient use of raw materials, ability to build customized products, simultaneous use of multiple materials for printing, efficient use of production time and financials, competency over traditional techniques, etc. On the contrary, higher production cost to individual users, expensive 3D printing software, lack of channel partner assistance, scarcity of skilled labors and inability to manufacture huge outputs are some of the restraints for the global 3D printing market. Also, application of 3D printing in various industries and improved manufacturing process are the opportunities present, which can be capitalized.

Reason for Doing the Study

The market size and year on year forecast for global 3D printing market is been provided for the period of 2013 to 2020 in terms of revenue (in $million). Thus, the futuristic knowledge of possible surge in the demand for 3D printing in certain applications would help companies take proactive business decisions. A quantitative data of estimated market size would also facilitate decision makers in planning profitable strategies. An extended forecast for the period of 2020-2025 will help in determining the market behavior based on the three faced picture of the 3D printing market.

KEY BENEFITS

This report gives an insight on the 3D printing technologies, materials used and its applications

Detailed analysis of drivers and constraints of 3D printing market has been discussed

Porter’s Five Force and SWOT analysis would help stakeholders in making strategic decisions by providing insights on current market conditions and significant factors

Analysis of key market players and their strategies are discussed in the report in order to better understand the competition

Market segmentation is conducted based on technologies, materials, applications and geographic locations, which would assist companies in choosing profitable segments Analysis of current market scenario as well as the future estimations through 2013-2020 would assist the stakeholders in understanding the future prospects of the market

SEGMENTS COVERED

Market by Technology

Stereolithography

Selective Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting

Fused Deposition Modeling

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Others

Market by Material

Polymers

Photopolymer

Thermoplastic

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Polylatic Acid

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Polyethylene

Nylon

Metals

Titanium

Graphene

Gold

Silver

Alumide

Steel

Ceramics

Others

Paper

Porcelain

Edible Materials

Clay

Market by Application

Consumer Products

Industrial Products

Defense

Aerospace

Automotive

Healthcare

Education and Research

Others

Architecture

Arts

Market by Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

