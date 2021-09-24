Airport Baggage Handling System Market: By Growth, Type, Application, End User, Dynamic Factors, Market Analysis, 2013 – 2017 and Forecast, 2019 – 2025

The global airport baggage handling system market was valued at $8,504.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $14,509.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2025.

This research report studies the global market status and forecast, market size, type, application and region. Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market based on geographic classification is studied for industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, segment, top company analysis, outlook, manufacturing cost structure, capacity, supplier and forecast to 2024.

Prominent players profiled in the report are Siemens AG, Beumer Group, G&S Airport Conveyor, Vanderlande Industries B.V., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Pteris Global Limited, Fives Group, Grenzebach Group, Logplan LLC, and Glidepath Group.

The baggage handling system (BHS) at airports is a process of transporting passenger’s baggage from check-in counter from the departing airport to the cargo plane thereafter collecting it at the arrival airport or destination. The BHS includes numerous different processes and checks. Some of the major tasks carried out by this system are baggage sortation, baggage counting, weight checking, balance loading, screening baggage for security purposes, and transportation of baggage with the help of conveyors and destination coded vehicles (DCV) by reading information present on the bag.

By Airport Class

Class A

Class B

Class C

By Service

Self-service

Assisted Service

By Type

Conveyors

Destination Coded Vehicles

By Technology

Barcode

RFID



This report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. It focuses on the leading and the progressing countries from every region in detail. APAC Region and the United States will continue to play a substantial role that cannot be ignored.

Research objectives:

Analyzing the outlook of the Airport Baggage Handling System Market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Airport Baggage Handling System Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Airport Baggage Handling System Market.

Airport Baggage Handling System Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Table of Content:

Global “Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market” Research Report 2019-2024

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Airport Baggage Handling System Market International Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Airport Baggage Handling System Market

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Airport Baggage Handling System Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Airport Baggage Handling System Market Industry Key Vendors

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Airport Baggage Handling System Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Airport Baggage Handling System Market Industry 2019-2024

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Airport Baggage Handling System Market with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Airport Baggage Handling System Market

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market Research Report