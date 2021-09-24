Benzaldehyde Market Size, Key Players, Drivers, Regional Analysis, Demographic, Future Prediction Report 2022

Market Highlights: –

The Global Benzaldehyde Market has been evaluated as steady growing market and expected that the market will reach high growth figures. Benzaldehyde is colorless liquid with almond fragrance as it can be extracted from cherry stone and almond using enzyme. The benzaldehyde produced by oxidation of toluene or treating benzyl chloride with alkali. Air oxidation of toluene uses liquid phase process to extract synthetic benzaldehyde. With increase in usage of benzaldehyde in wide area of application like pharmaceutical, aroma chemicals and agrochemical industries are propelling the growth of benzaldehyde market.

Based on derivatives, benzoic acid shares largest market. benzoic acid is largely used in food and agriculture industry. These industries are expected to grow in forecasted period due to rise in consumption rate and growing population. Increase in demand for personal care products, perfumes and cosmetics are ultimately increasing demand for benzaldehyde as it is used to provide fragrance. Benzaldehyde acts as stabilizer and sweetener in food industry. Therefore, it is expected to grow the benzaldehyde market in near future.

This is attributed due to growing end user industries, improving infrastructure and wide application. Government regulation regarding the usage of chemicals industries will hamper the market. North America is expected to show steady growth due to steady innovation in benzaldehyde and saturation of application industries. Europe is expected to be slow market as usage of certain chemicals in industries is prohibited by government.

Global Benzaldehyde Market Players: –

The major participants of this market are:

Emerald Performance Materials LLC

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

LANXESS AG, Kadillac Chemicals Pvt Ltd

Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical Co. Ltd

Wuhan Dico Chemical Co. Ltd

Penta S.R.O

Taj Pharmaceutical Limited.

Key Findings: –

Global Benzaldehyde Market is projected to reach USD 282.7 million by 2022 with 3.56% CAGR during review period of 2016-2022

Asia-Pacific accounted for largest share due to growing application industries in this region

Benzaldehyde market is consolidated in the developed regions with limited number of manufacturers dominating the market, whereas, in the developing markets the market is fragmented with dominance of small manufacturers from the Asia-Pacific region.

Study Objectives of Benzaldehyde Market: –

To study market overview of the Benzaldehyde.

To estimate market size by derivatives, by application and region.

To provide insights about market drivers, restrains and opportunities of Benzaldehyde market.

To provide geographically market analysis and outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries.

To analyze the Global Benzaldehyde Market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, broadly analyzing their core competencies.

To evaluate competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Benzaldehyde

Segmentation Analysis: –

The Global Benzaldehyde Market is majorly segmented based on derivatives and application. Based on derivatives, the market is segmented into cinnamic acid, benzoic acid, sodium benzoate, benzyl alcohol and others. Further based on application the market is classified into dyes & coatings, pharmaceuticals, aroma chemicals, agrochemicals and others.

