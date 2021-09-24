Biopsy Devices Market Register a Hugh Growth in Healthcare Industry by 2022 | Global Analysis And Forecast Report with Key Players

Biopsy is the surgical removal of tissue from an organ to determine the presence or extent of a disease, mostly cancerous and inflammatory conditions. This diagnostic procedure is generally performed by surgeons, radiologists, and interventional cardiologists, to confirm the presence of cancerous tissue. Biopsy procedures can be performed for almost any organ with the help of a specific biopsy device. Conventional biopsy devices can be complemented with advanced imaging technologies such as MRI-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, ultrasound-guided biopsy, CT scan, and others to perform a biopsy procedure with accuracy and minimal invasiveness. These integrated procedures are important to perform biopsies in critical areas of the body such as the lungs, liver, and kidney.

Increasing incidences of cancer such as breast, prostate, & lung, and rapid technological advancements have been stimulating the growth of the biopsy devices market. Moreover, increase in awareness for the diagnosis of chronic diseases such as breast cancer and lung cancer is also increasing the demand for integrated biopsy technologies such as MRI-guided biopsy. On the contrary, the use of advanced biopsy devices in developing countries is still restricted due to high cost, unawareness for the diagnosis of chronic diseases, and lack of technical expertise. However, companies are now concentrating on developing cost-effective biopsy devices, which would decrease the overall cost of biopsy procedures.

The report segments the world biopsy devices market by device type, application, biopsy procedures, imaging technologies, end users, and geography. The types of devices profiled in this report include breast biopsy devices, gastrointestinal (GI) biopsy devices, soft tissue biopsy devices, bronchial biopsy devices, gynaecological biopsy devices, robotic biopsy devices, and other devices. Based on application, the report is segmented into breast biopsy, gastrointestinal (GI) biopsy, prostate, liver, lung, kidney, gynaecological, and others. End users for the biopsy devices market comprise hospitals and diagnostic centers. Geographically, the world biopsy devices market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Product launches was the most preferred strategy followed by collaborations & geographic expansion for market capitalization. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading companies operating in the world biopsy devices market. The key companies profiled in the report are C.R. Bard, Inc., Leica Biosystems, Hologic, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Ethicon EndoSurgery Inc., Fujifilm Medical Systems, Veran Medical Technologies, Boston Scientific Corporation, MDxHealth, Mauna Kea Technologies, Cook Medical, Inc., Medtronic, Argon Medical Devices, Inc, Intact Medical Corp., and others.

BIOPSY DEVICES MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Device Type

Breast biopsy devices

Gastrointestinal (GI) biopsy devices

Soft tissue biopsy devices

Bronchial biopsy devices

Gynaecological biopsy devices

Robotic biopsy devices

Other devices (brushes, punches, and curettes)

By Application

Breast biopsy

Gastrointestinal (GI) biopsy

Prostate

Liver

Lung

Kidney

Gynaecological

Others (thyroid, pancreas, and gall bladder)

By Imaging Technology

CT scan

Stereotactic-guided biopsy

Ultrasound-guided biopsy

MRI-guided biopsy

Others (positron emission tomography, X-ray, and sonography)

By End User

Diagnostic centers

Hospitals

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

