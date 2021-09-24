Civil Engineering North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2018-2022

The NAFTA Civil Engineering Industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the NAFTA civil engineering market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Key Highlights

– The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The civil engineering industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $502.3 billion in 2017.The US was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 5.3% over the 2013-17 period.

– Within the civil engineering industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $331.6 billion in 2017. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $155.4 and $15.3 billion, respectively.

– The US is expected to lead the civil engineering industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $398.5 billion in 2022, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $187.4 and $18.0 billion, respectively.

