Cloud-based Content Management Services for the Higher Education Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Key-Players and Forecast To 2025

"Global Cloud-based Content Management Services for the Higher Education Market 2025" Report

Cloud computing is being increasingly adopted by educational institutions as it offers flexible and scalable services at nominal costs, such as consumption-based payment models. These exempt educational institutions from investments in outdated hardware and applications and enable them to adapt the latest technologies. In addition, apart from providing numerous client platforms, for both inside and outside educational institutional work, it streamlines processes by standardizing software, offering a shared pool of software applications and services, and providing centralized licensing and updates to the schools. As a result, the lead time involved to develop and implement multifaceted solutions, even without in-house expertise, is significantly less, which improves the learning process cycle.

According to the report, rising support toward e-learning will be a key driver for market growth. With the onset of online teaching and learning methods, there has been a greater need for online content creation, management, and delivery. Content management-related activities have been shifted to online learning platforms. Content production specific to the needs of students, teachers, staff, and other parties require particular software, such as LMS, LCMS, and other content authoring tools. As a result, teachers leverage the freedom to create, add, modify, and edit course content from anywhere and anytime according to their work schedule. Institutions that do not possess adequate technical expertise and resources rely on cloud-based services and are able to utilize content-related services.

In 2018, the global Cloud-based Content Management Services for the Higher Education market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud-based Content Management Services for the Higher Education Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-based Content Management Services for the Higher Education Market development in United States, Europe and China.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud-based Content Management Services for the Higher Education are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

Campus Suite

Ingeniux

OmniUpdate

Percussion Software

Hannon Hill

Jadu

Krawler Information Systems

Schoology

White Whale Web Services

Xyleme

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CMS

WCMS

Market segment by Application, split into

Online

Offline

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Cloud-based Content Management Services for the Higher Education Market Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Cloud-based Content Management Services for the Higher Education Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Cloud-based Content Management Services for the Higher Education Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Cloud-based Content Management Services for the Higher Education Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: Cloud-based Content Management Services for the Higher Education Market-United States

Chapter Six: Cloud-based Content Management Services for the Higher Education Market-Europe

Chapter Seven: Cloud-based Content Management Services for the Higher Education Market-China

Chapter Eight: Cloud-based Content Management Services for the Higher Education Market-Japan

Chapter Nine: Cloud-based Content Management Services for the Higher Education Market-Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Cloud-based Content Management Services for the Higher Education Market-India

Chapter Eleven: Cloud-based Content Management Services for the Higher Education Market-Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: Cloud-based Content Management Services for the Higher Education Market International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Cloud-based Content Management Services for the Higher Education Market Forecast 2019-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Cloud-based Content Management Services for the Higher Education Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Cloud-based Content Management Services for the Higher Education Market Appendix

