Coconut Market to Grow At a Phenomenal Cagr during the Period 2019-2024

Coconut has definitely made its mark on the specialty food world. Whether as an ingredient or flavor, it is invading specialty food products, supporting diet choices, and boosting category sales.

Scope of the Report:

North America and Asia are the most significant production regions, occupied about 68% of market share, in terms of revenue. More than 41% of Coconut Products were produced in the North America market, which also held the dominant position in the global Coconut Products consumer market. And it is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period (2019 – 2023), with the market share of 39% in 2023. While the Asia region (exclude China and Southeast Asia) would emerging with a highest rate of 10.39% during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Coconut is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 14800 million US$ in 2024, from 10100 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Coconut in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Vita Coco

Pepsico

Yeshu

Coca-Cola (Zico)

KKP Industry

Viva Labs

Dutch Plantin

Theppadungporn Coconut

COCO & CO

Renuka

Coconut Dream

Radha

Dangfoods

Maverick Brands

Molivera Organics

PT. Global Coconut

So Delicious

Coconut Organics

Premium Nature

Creative Snacks

Eco Biscuits

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Coconut Water

Coconut Milk

Coconut Oil

Coconut Snacks

Coconut Dessicated

Coconut Fiber

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Healthcare Products

Textile

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Coconut product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Coconut, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Coconut in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Coconut competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Coconut breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Coconut market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Coconut sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Coconut Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Coconut Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Coconut by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Coconut by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Coconut by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Coconut by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Coconut by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Coconut Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Coconut Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Coconut Market Forecast (2019-2024)

