DIGITAL PENS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Digital Pens in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Increase in government investment on building digital infrastructure, which is expected to boost the digital pen market. Further, surge in demand for digital storage fuels the market growth. However, lack of technology readiness across various underdeveloped nations may impede this growth. Emergence of digital platform for various applications such as banking, cloud storage, and smart devices are expected to present numerous opportunities to key players in the market.

The worldwide market for Digital Pens is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Apple

Canon

Hanvon Technology

HP Enterprise Development

Livescribe

Moleskine

NeoLab Convergence

Toshiba

Wacom

Xcallibre

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Camera Digital Pen

Accelerometer Digital Pen

Trackball Digital Pen

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

Others

