Digital Remittance Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024
Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “Digital Remittance Market” research report by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
This report studies the Digital Remittance market. Digital Remittance is an online service that lets people send money to friends and family living abroad, using a computer, smartphone or tablet.
Scope of the Report:
Migrant labor workforce is the most important drivers to promote the global development. In future, the blockchain technology will exert far-reaching influence on the remittance market. Most of traditional bank, fintech and other financial firms have researched and tested the blockchain technology used in remittance volume. In the same time, some companies like Ant Financial/Alipay, Coins.ph, Auxesis, Bitspark, Rebit and Cashaa, have introduced their products in remittance.
The global Digital Remittance market is valued at 1540 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5890 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Remittance.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Digital Remittance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Remittance market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Western Union (WU)
Ria Financial Services
PayPal/Xoom
TransferWise
WorldRemit
MoneyGram
Remitly
Azimo
TransferGo
InstaReM
TNG Wallet
Coins.ph
Toast
OrbitRemit
Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation
Avenues India Pvt Ltd
FlyRemit
WeChat Payment
Ant Financial/Alipay
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Banks Digital Remittance
Digital Money Transfer Operators
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Migrant Labor Workforce
Study Abroad and Travel
Small Businesses
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Digital Remittance Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Digital Remittance Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Digital Remittance Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Digital Remittance Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Digital Remittance Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Digital Remittance Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Digital Remittance by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Digital Remittance Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Digital Remittance Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Digital Remittance Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
