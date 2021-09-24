Femtocell 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 17.70% and Forecast to 2021
Covered in this report
In this report, Analyst covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global femtocell market for 2015-2019. The report includes the revenue generated from the annual sales of femtocell equipment in the following end-user segments:
• Residential and SOHO: Includes home and small office applications
• Enterprises: Includes government buildings, hotels, retail chains, hospitals, and SMEs
• Others: Includes urban and rural areas; urban areas include indoor and outdoor places such as transport hubs, convention centers, shopping malls, and parks or city centers
The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors operating in the market. In addition, it discusses the major drivers influencing market growth and the challenges faced by vendors and the market as a whole. It also examines key emerging trends and their influence on current and future market scenarios.
The report, global femtocell market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the global femtocell market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. In addition, the report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key regions
• APAC
• EMEA
• North America
Key vendors
• Airvana
• Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Networks)
• Cisco
• Samsung
Other prominent vendors
• Alpha Networks
• Cellcomm
• China Mobile
• China Telecom
• China Unicom
• D-Link
• Fujitsu
• Huawei
• Intel
• ip.access
• Juni Global
• NEC
• Nokia Solutions and Networks
• NTT Docomo
• Qualcomm
• SingTel Optus
• Texas Instruments
• ZTE
Market driver
• Increased demand for data
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Cross-interference between network
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Demand for LTE femtocells
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Segmentation by end-users
Global femtocell market by end-users
Global femtocell market by residential and SOHO
Global femtocell market by enterprises
Global femtocell market by others
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global femtocell market by geographical segmentation
Femtocell market in North America
Femtocell market in APAC
Femtocell market in EMEA
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Other prominent vendors
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
Airvana
Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Networks)
Cisco Systems
Samsung Electronics
..…..Continued
