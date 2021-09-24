Fleet Management Software Market to 2027 – TomTom N.V., AT&T, Element Fleet Management, Fleetmatics Group,, Freeway Fleet, I.D. Systems, IBM, Magellan Navigation, MiTAC International, Wheels

The “Global Fleet Management Software Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the fleet management software industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the fleet management software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment model, solution, industry and geography. The global fleet management software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fleet management software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Fleet Management is a method which enables organizations to organize and coordinate the vehicles used by the businesses to reduce costs, enhance efficiency and provide compliance with regulations. Fleet management is commonly used by couriers, utilities, oil & gas delivery, repair as well as service industry businesses to ensure vehicle safety and use and allow real-time tracking. Usually, fleet management is linked with delivery cars and trucks, however other industries such as shipping utilizes fleet management technology as well. Fleet management software is the software installed for tracking the vehicles.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Fleet Management Software Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and are assessed through volume and price data valid on 3 approaches as well as high firms revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. each crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in fine points with solutions and suggestions which will affect the market in close to future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound information for supplementary market investments.

The report also includes the profiles of key fleet management software companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

· TomTom N.V.

· AT&T Inc.

· Element Fleet Management Corp.

· Fleetmatics Group PLC

· Freeway Fleet Systems

· I.D. Systems, Inc.

· IBM Corporation

· Magellan Navigation, Inc.

· MiTAC International Corporation

· Wheels, Inc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The fleet management software market is noticing high demand owing to increasing adoption of analytics related to fleet management from several diverse industries. These industries spend considerable share of their operational costs on transportation. Effectiveness of the fleet management solutions enables in reducing the operational cost by the activities including, driver management, vehicle monitoring and operations management. The adoption of fleet management solutions by these industries for lowering operation costs is anticipated to fuel the fleet management software market growth.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global fleet management software market is segmented based on deployment model, solution and industry. Based on the deployment model, the market is segmented into on premise, cloud and hybrid. The solution segment of the fleet management software market is classified into asset management, information management, driver management, safety and compliance management, risk management, operations management and other. Further, the industry segment is categorized into transportation, construction, manufacturing, retail, government and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fleet management software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The fleet management software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the fleet management software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Fleet Management Software market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the fleet management software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the fleet management software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for fleet management software in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the fleet management software market.

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Fleet Management Software Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Fleet Management Software Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

