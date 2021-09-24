Genomic Biomarker Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Genomic Biomarker Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

— A measurable DNA and/or RNA characteristic that is an indicator of normal biologic processes, pathogenic processes, and/or response to therapeutic or other interventions.

Major factors contributing to the growth of the global genomic biomarker market include increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and others. Other driving factors include increasing research and investment in the field of genomic biomarkers and use of genomic biomarker services for the enhancement of drug development pipelines.

In 2018, the global Genomic Biomarker market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Genomic Biomarker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Genomic Biomarker development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bio-Rad

Beckman Coulter

Myriad Genetics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roche

QIAGEN

Epigenomics

Almac

Pfizer

Human Longevity

ValiRx

Personalis

Eagle Genomics

Empire Genomics

Agilent

Illumina

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Nephrology

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Diagnostic and research laboratories

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Genomic Biomarker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Genomic Biomarker development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continued…….

