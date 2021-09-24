Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size, Segments, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Synopsis:

Geospatial technology consists of global positioning system (GPS), geographical information system (GIS), and remote sensing (RS). Along with government organizations and security firms, geospatial technologies are used by SMEs and large enterprises also to transform manually produced maps and records into their digital databases. Imagery analytics is one of the essential tools for geospatial applications. Geospatial imagery analytics are a set of solutions used to analyze and map images of geographies and locational component and support security and surveillance agencies to understand, track, and monitor any natural and unnatural potential threats or emergency situations

Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market had a market value of USD 3.22 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 11.16 billion by 2023 at a 24.57% CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2023. The increasing use of location-based services, growing requirement of geospatial analytics for security and surveillance applications, and development in big data technology are some of the majordriving forces of the market. However, stringent government rules and regulations for using geospatial information is one of the major factors hampering the market growth. Whereas, the integration of artificial intelligence and deep learning in geospatial applications is expected to develop lucrativegrowth opportunities for the market in the coming years. On the other hand, data security issues is one of the challenges faced by the market.

With increasing digitization and proliferation of smartphones, network connectivity, smart devices, and IoT, the variety and volume of both structured and unstructured data are increasing at an unprecedented rate. The unstructured data is growing through non-traditional data sources such as image, audio, and video files; the torrent of machine and sensor information generated by the Internet of Things, emails, and social media posts among others. Deep learning provides different solutions such as text mining, sentiment analytics, and pattern recognition, which has proposed to unlock the true potential of the increasing amount of unstructured data. The integration of deep learning algorithms with geospatial imagery analytics is expected to provide actionable insights by analyzing unstructured data.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7700

Major Key Players:

Hexagon AB

Harris Corporation

DigitalGlobe

Environmental Systems Research Institute

Google

Trimble

RMSI

Planet Labs

UrtheCast Corporation

Fugro NV

KeyW Corporation

Satellite Imaging Corporation

Recent Developments:

In March 2018, Microsoft Corporation, in collaboration with Esri, introduced artificial intelligence-based geospatial analytics in its Azure products.

In September 2018, DigitalGlobe, a vendor of geospatial imagery solutions, received a contract of USD 3.2 million from US defense advanced research projects agency (DARPA). Under this contract, DigitalGlobe has to provide an unclassified environment for geospatial cloud analytics platform. This platform, with the help of machine learning technology, is expected to help the military in getting real-time insights about the commercial data, that would help them in quick decision making.

Regional Analysis:

The market for geospatial imagery analytics is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographic analysis of geospatial imagery analytics market has been studied for North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and the rest of the world (including the Middle East & Africa, and South America).

Europe was leading the geospatial imagery analytics market in 2018. Europe has well-developed advanced infrastructure support for space & satellite applications. Government support for military and defense security & surveillance applications, and development of internet and communication platforms among others are some prime factors for the growth of geospatial imagery analytics market in this region. Europe is the central hub of the US and Canada for monitoring and operating satellite applications. Further, high technical and research expertise of European nations such as France and Russia in aerial, space & satellite subjects is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

North America held the second largest share of the global geospatial imagery analytics market in 2018. The US dominated the market, followed by Canada. Development in AI and connected technologies developed security infrastructure of law enforcement agencies, and the defense sector are the prime factors driving the market in the region.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow with the highest CAGR. China accounted for the highest market share of the Asia-Pacific geospatial imagery analytics market in 2018 due to its high focus on developing smart cities in the country. The increasing usage of drones and satellites for transportation and weather analytics is also one of the major driving factors fueling the market of geospatial imagery analytics in China. Whereas, India is expected to be the fastest growing market in geospatial imagery analytics in the coming years.

Access PR Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/geospatial-imagery-analytics-market

Segmentation:

The global geospatial imagery analytics market has been segmented into type, application, end users, and region.

By type, the market has been segmented into imagery analytics and video-based analytics.

By applications, the market has been sub-segmented into drones/UAVs, space & satellites, geographic information system (GIS), aircraft , and others

and others By vertical, the market has been classified into defense & security, environmental monitoring, mining, manufacturing, energy & utility, agriculture, healthcare & life sciences, and others.

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Intended Audience:

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Military & defense sector

Law enforcement agencies

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.3 Research objectives

2.4 Markets Structure

Continued…

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/geospatial-imagery-analytics-market-7700

List of Tables

Table 1 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1 The Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of The Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]