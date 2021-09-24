Global Agate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
Global Agate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Agate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regionsregions.
This study categorizes the global Agate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Agates are semi-precious gemstones that are a variegated form of chalcedony, which is silicon dioxide in the form of microscopic fibrous quartz crystals.
Agates naturally develop when an empty pocket inside a host rock fills in molecule-by-molecule, layer-by-layer as these microcrystals self-organize to form concentric bands or other patterns. The colors and arrangement of the microcrystals are influenced by changes in pressure, temperature, and mineral content that occur during the formation process.
Unlike other gemstones, each agate is unique. Even slabs cut from the same specimen will vary in color and design.
Agate is a cryptocrystalline variety of silica (SiO2), chiefly chalcedony, characterised by its fineness of grain and brightness of color. There are gray agate, red agate, blue agate and purple agate, etc. But gray agate or motley agate are cheap and use for wall decorations and dyed agate product. Red and blue agates are high value agate stones. Agate can be designed, carved and processed to various decoration products (hand catenaries, necklaces, pendants, wall decorations and sculptures), grinding balls and mortars with pestle, etc.
Agate is widely found in China, Brazil, Uruguay, USA, India, Australia, Mexico, Madagascar, Egypt, Argentina, Namibia, Mozambique, etc. Currently, Brazil and Uruguay are key exporters of agate stone, and the stone is mainly imported by China to produce agate products. The agate stone from Brazil and Uruguay is usually cheaper than local agate stone.
China is the largest consumption country of agate products in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Chinese consumption took up about 50% the global market in 2015. America shared about 17%, both of EMEA and India closely took up about 10% the world.
Global Agate market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agate.
Agate Breakdown Data by Type
Gray
Red
Blue
Others
Agate Breakdown Data by Application
Grind Products
Decoration
Agate Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Agate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Agate capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Agate manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agate :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
