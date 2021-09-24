GLOBAL ANTI-UV CREAM MARKET 2019 – 2025 – BY TYPE, COMPONENT, INDUSTRY, REGION
The global Anti-UV Cream market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Anti-UV Cream market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Anti-UV Cream in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Anti-UV Cream in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Anti-UV Cream market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Anti-UV Cream market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Johnson & Johnson
L’Oreal
Proctor & Gamble
Revlon
Unilever
Shiseido
Estee Lauder
Beiersdorf
Avon Products
Clarins Group
Coty
Lotus Herbals
Amway
Edgewell Personal Care
Anti-UV Cream market size by Type
Gel
Lotion
Powder
Other
Anti-UV Cream market size by Applications
Men
Women
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anti-UV Cream Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Anti-UV Cream Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Gel
1.4.3 Lotion
1.4.4 Powder
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Anti-UV Cream Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Men
1.5.3 Women
1.6 Study Objectives
……
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Anti-UV Cream by Country
7.1.1 Europe Anti-UV Cream Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Anti-UV Cream Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Anti-UV Cream by Type
7.3 Europe Anti-UV Cream by Application
Continued…
