Global Application Management Services (AMS) Market Segments, Trends, Opportunities and Industry Key Players – Accenture, IBM, Infosys, TCS, Atos Origin | 2019-2025
Summary
Application Management Services (AMS) Market 2019-2025
Description: –
AMS help organizations manage their business applications to increase operational efficiency and effectiveness. These services also support business growth and help organizations evolve with the changing business directions. The main stages involved in AMS are application development, monitoring, maintenance, and support.
Scope of the Report:
The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the increasing implementation of new technologies in modernizing its existing applications. The retail and eCommerce vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate, as the retailers are migrating their application landscapes toward more flexible and scalable platform to bring efficiencies and optimize their operating costs.
In 2018, the global Application Management Services (AMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Application Management Services (AMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application Management Services (AMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Accenture
IBM
Infosys
TCS
Atos Origin
Bourntec Solutions
Capgemini
Cognizant
CSC
Deloitte
Fujitsu
HP
Iblesoft
Ingenuity Technologies
L&T Infotech
Logica
Tech Mahindra
NTT Data
Wipro
Xerox
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Discrete AMS
Embedded AMS
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Telecom and IT
Retail and eCommerce
Healthcare and Lifesciences
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Application Management Services (AMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Discrete AMS
1.4.3 Embedded AMS
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Application Management Services (AMS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Telecom and IT
1.5.4 Retail and eCommerce
1.5.5 Healthcare and Lifesciences
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Energy and Utilities
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Accenture
12.1.1 Accenture Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Application Management Services (AMS) Introduction
12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Application Management Services (AMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.2 IBM
12.2.1 IBM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Application Management Services (AMS) Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Application Management Services (AMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 IBM Recent Development
12.3 Infosys
12.3.1 Infosys Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Application Management Services (AMS) Introduction
12.3.4 Infosys Revenue in Application Management Services (AMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Infosys Recent Development
12.4 TCS
12.4.1 TCS Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Application Management Services (AMS) Introduction
12.4.4 TCS Revenue in Application Management Services (AMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 TCS Recent Development
12.5 Atos Origin
12.5.1 Atos Origin Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Application Management Services (AMS) Introduction
12.5.4 Atos Origin Revenue in Application Management Services (AMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Atos Origin Recent Development
12.6 Bourntec Solutions
12.6.1 Bourntec Solutions Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Application Management Services (AMS) Introduction
12.6.4 Bourntec Solutions Revenue in Application Management Services (AMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Bourntec Solutions Recent Development
12.7 Capgemini
12.7.1 Capgemini Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Application Management Services (AMS) Introduction
12.7.4 Capgemini Revenue in Application Management Services (AMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Capgemini Recent Development
Continued…...
