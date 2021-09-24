Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Anti-stripping agents are often overlooked when boosting the performance of asphalt. It is added to asphalt to increase the occurrence and strength of asphalt-aggregate adhesion
The technical barriers of Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Europe and USA. The key companies in Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents market include. ArrMaz, Ingevity, Dow Chemical, Evonik, Cargill. In 2017, the demand for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents in all regions is leveling off. The demand for these products will grow steadily.
Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents are widely used in roads, pavements, airfields, and parking lots made of asphalt and others. In 2017, Hot Mix Asphalt consumption occupy more than 82.54% of total amount. In recent years, North America has become the largest world market for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents, surpassing Europe and China. North America is the leading footwear producer in the world, followed by Europe. Therefore, increasing demand for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents is expected to support the growth over forecast period. Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents industry will usher in a stable growth space.
Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents market size will increase to 190 Million US$ by 2025, from 120 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents.
This report researches the worldwide Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents capacity, production, value, price and market share of Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ArrMaz
Ingevity
Dow Chemical
Evonik
Cargill
DuPont
Arkema
Akzo Nobel
Pre Tech
Macismo
LT Special Road
Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Breakdown Data by Type
Amine Anti-Stripping Agent
Amine-free Anti-stripping Agent
Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Breakdown Data by Application
Warm Mix Asphalt
Hot Mix Asphalt
Cold Mix Asphalt
Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
