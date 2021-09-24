Global Blu-ray Media and Player Market Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Blu-ray Media and Player Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Blu-ray media comes in several formats; including BD-R and BD-R LTH (Blu-ray Recordable Disc), BD-R DL (Dual-layer recordable) and BD-RE (Blu-ray Re-Writable Disc). Blu-ray player is a stand-alone unit that plays Blu-ray and DVD movie discs. It also plays music from CDs, and newer models have built-in Netflix support, as well as access to other streaming services. A “Blu-ray player” is an input source for a TV or home theater.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Blu-ray Media and Player in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Physical Blu-ray discs are still considered one of the best options for enjoying HD content that also supports HDR and Dolby surround sound. The majority of consumers, especially in the developed markets, are increasingly turning to UHD Blu-ray players to access movie and TV show content.

Major factors driving the growth of blu-ray players market is the increasing demand for high quality digital entertainment and changing consumer preferences about the choice of video content. Due to growing digital urbanization, blu-ray players market is growing rapidly and has given a new definition to digital entertainment.

The worldwide market for Blu-ray Media and Player is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

LG

Panasonic

Samsung

Sonopres (Arvato)

Sony

Technicolor

NetFlix

Amazon

HBO

iTunes

Hulu

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Devices

Media

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Digital media

Offline rental

Retail

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Blu-ray Media and Player market.

Chapter 1, to describe Blu-ray Media and Player Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Blu-ray Media and Player, with sales, revenue, and price of Blu-ray Media and Player, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Blu-ray Media and Player, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Blu-ray Media and Player market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Blu-ray Media and Player sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Blu-ray Media and Player Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Blu-ray Media and Player Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Blu-ray Media and Player by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Blu-ray Media and Player by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Blu-ray Media and Player by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Blu-ray Media and Player by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Blu-ray Media and Player by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Blu-ray Media and Player Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Blu-ray Media and Player Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Blu-ray Media and Player Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

