Global Briquette Market Insights,Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Briquette Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Briquette Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Briquette market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Briquette breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Biomass briquettes are mostly used in the developing world, where cooking fuels are not as easily available. There has been a move to the use of briquettes in the developed world, where they are used to heat industrial boilers in order to produce electricity from steam. The briquettes are cofired with coal in order to create the heat supplied to the boiler. Biomass briquettes, mostly made of green waste and other organic materials, are commonly used for electricity generation, heat, and cooking fuel. These compressed compounds contain various organic materials, including rice husk, bagasse, ground nut shells, agricultural waste. The composition of the briquettes varies by area due to the availability of raw materials. The raw materials are gathered and compressed into briquette in order to burn longer and make transportation of the goods easier
At present, in developed countries, the Biomass Fuel industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. With the development of Chinese Biomass Fuel industry production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.
The demand for industrial biomass briquette& pellets for energy production is driven, in significant part, by governmental policies and incentives. EU has become a large international consumption country of Biomass Fuel industry in 2016. EU accounted for approximately 79.68% of global biomass Biomass Briquette Fuel production.
As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Biomass Fuel industry situation in the past few years, the current demand for Biomass Molding Fuel product is relatively low. In the coming years, as the environmental standards are more and more strict, biomass fuel market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Although biomass Biomass Briquette Fuel brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends that the new entrants just having money but without technical advantages and upstream/downstream support should not to enter into this field.
Global Briquette market size will increase to 12300 Million US$ by 2025, from 6760 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Briquette.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Briquette capacity, production, value, price and market share of Briquette in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
German Pellets
Enviva
Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group
Pacific BioEnergy Corporation
Vyborgskaya Cellulose
Rentech
Graanul Invest Group
RWE Innogy
Lignetics
E-pellets
Drax Biomass
General Biofuels
BlueFire Renewables
Pfeifer Group
Biomass Secure Power
Viridis Energy
Westervelt
Energex
Fram Renewable Fuels
Protocol Energy
Premium Pellet Ltd.
Granules LG
Enova Energy Group
Corinith Wood Pellets
Maine Woods Pellet
Appalachian Wood Pellets
Bear Mountain Forest Prod
Agropellets
West Oregon Wood Prod
Bayou Wood Pellets
Briquette Breakdown Data by Type
Bulk Biomass Briquette
Biomass Pellet
Briquette Breakdown Data by Application
Heating of residential and commercial buildings
District heating and electricity production
Briquette Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Briquette Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Briquette capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Briquette manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Briquette :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
