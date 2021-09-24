In this report, the Global Citral Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Citral Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Citral market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regionsregions.

This study categorizes the global Citral breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Citral (C10H16O), also called 3,7-dimethyl-2,6-octadienal, a pale yellow liquid, with a strong lemon odour, that occurs in the essential oils of plants. It is insoluble in water but soluble in ethanol (ethyl alcohol), diethyl ether, and mineral oil. It is used in perfumes and flavourings and in the manufacture of other chemicals. Chemically, citral is a mixture of two aldehydes that have the same molecular formula but different structures.

In consumption market, the global sales value decreases with the 1.78% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In next two or three years, the production of citral would increase rapidly, which results from BASF putting into production in Malaysia and Zhejiang NHU new project of citral. So the international competition would be much keener. And then the price and gross would decrease. We predicted that the citral industry would present excess capacity status, while the demand exceeds supply recently.

Citral is mainly used in lemon essence, vitamin A, ionone, menthol and others. Report data showed that 5.93% of the citral market demand in lemon essence, 43.86% in vitamin A, 9.80% in ionone, and 31.84% in menthol in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more citral. So, citral has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality citral through improving manufacturing process.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Global Citral market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Citral.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Citral capacity, production, value, price and market share of Citral in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Kuraray

Zhejiang NHU

Kalpsutra Chemicals

Jiangxi Xuesong

Guangzhou Ri Huace

Jiangxi Global Natural Spices

Rajkeerth

Industrial and Fine Chemicals

Xinhua Nuowei

Citral Breakdown Data by Type

Natural Citral

Synthetic Citral

Citral Breakdown Data by Application

Lemon Essence

Vitamin A

Ionone

Menthol

Others

Citral Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Citral Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Citral capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Citral manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Citral :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



