Global collaborative robots market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 36.41 % over the forecast period 2018-2025

Reportocean.com “Global Collaborative Robots Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Collaborative Robots Market Size Study, By Payload Capacity (Up to 5kg, 5kg to 10kg, Above 10kg), By Application (Machine Tending, Assembly, Handling, Gluing & Welding, Quality Testing, Pick & Place, Packaging), By Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Plastic & Polymers, Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35685

Global collaborative robots market is valued at approximately USD 770 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 36.41 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Collaborative robots are used as an assistor or as a guide to support human beings in certain job. Cobots are yielding several productivity gains in factory operations. These collaborative robots are widely used among different industries for variety of operation such as in packaging, pick and place, painting, food handling and others. The evolution of Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things has brought has prompted the adoption of advanced automation solutions across the industries. Advanced automation technologies such as collaborative robots hold the potential to significantly hasten production and lower the manufacturing costs. Low cost of cobots coupled with high ROI from the different end use industries are key factors fueling the market growth. Furthermore, increasing trend of industrial automation to improve process quality, consistency and throughput are anticipated to create several lucrative opportunities for collaborative robot market. The global supply of industrial robots in 2009 was valued at 60,000 units which has now increased up to USD 345000 units in 2017. Additionally, the accelerating automotive industry and increasing demand pharmaceutical sector are expected to drive market growth. However, high overall installation cost associated with collaborative robots is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global collaborative robots market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. In 2017, Europe cobots market was valued about $327.3 million that is estimated to be valued $3250.8 million in 2025. This growth is attributable in the owing to government support in the region towards adoption of automation solutions in industries. Europe is also anticipated to witness a significant market growth ascribed to the recovering economy, thus resulting in the increasing number of manufacturing facilities in the region. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growth in end-user industries in developing countries such as India, China and Japan. In 2017, APAC collaborative market was valued about USD 168.6 million and estimated to be valued about USD 3087.4 million by 2025 growing with the CAGR of about 43.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Further, growing manufacturing activities in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, paired with rapid industrialization, is anticipated to contribute considerably towards the regional market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

KUKA AG

MABI AG

FANUC Corp.

ABB Ltd.

Universal Robots

Precise Automation, Inc.

AUBO Robotics Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Energid Technologies Corp.

Rethink Robotics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Get full [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35685

By Payload Capacity:

Upto 5Kg

5Kg to 10Kg

Above 10Kg

By Application:

Machine Tending

Assembly

Handling

Gluing & Welding

Quality Testing

Pick & Place

Packaging

By Industry:

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Plastic & Polymers

Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Furniture & Equipment

Automotive

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Collaborative Robots Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35685

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]