In this report, the Global E-Coat Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global E-Coat Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide E-Coat market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global E-Coat breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Electrophoretic Painting Process (E-Coat) is a process where a metal part is immersed in a water-based solution containing a paint emulsion. An electric voltage is applied to the part causing the paint emulsion to condense onto the part. A part can be painted both inside and out, wherever the liquid is able to reach a metal surface. The coating thickness is limited by the applied voltage. As areas of high voltage build a coating they become insulators thus allowing lower voltage areas to build up. Finally, the interior of a part can be coated since the exterior is fully insulated by the coating.

The market is witnessing steady growth because of demand for e-coats in end-use industries such as automotive and appliances.

Automotive (including manufacturing and auto parts) is the most popular and the fastest-growing segment in the E-coat industry, which accounting for over 61% of the demand market in 2016. The application of metallic paints has increased in passenger cars, as they provide sparkling and glossy effect, due to which there is high demand among customers. The automotive manufacturers have introduced the trend of color customization in vehicles, especially in passenger cars, which is expected to drive the market.

In 2016, the cathodic epoxy E-coat is estimated to account for the largest market share (about 53% of USA), in terms of value. Cathodic epoxy e-coat is the conventional type of e-coat used to provide corrosion resistance to the automotive and appliances bodies. It is widely used in the automotive industry, as it provides superior salt spray, resistance to humidity, and cyclic corrosion resistance.

The key players in this market are Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, BASF, Nippon Paint and Valspar Corporation.

Global E-Coat market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for E-Coat.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ E-Coat capacity, production, value, price and market share of E-Coat in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

Nippon Paint Holdings

The Valspar Corporation

Tatung Fine Chemicals

KCC Corporation

Luvata Oy

Hawking Electrotechnology Ltd

NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd.

Koch Membrane System, Inc

ClearClad

Therma-Tron-X

The Decc Company

B.L. Downey Company LLC

E-Coat Breakdown Data by Type

Anodic Epoxy

Anodic Acrylic

Cathodic Epoxy

Cathodic Acrylic

E-Coat Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Parts & Accessories

Heavy-Duty Equipment

Appliances

E-Coat Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

E-Coat Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global E-Coat capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key E-Coat manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-Coat :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



