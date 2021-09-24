Global Educational Robots Market Forecasts 2018-2025
Reportocean.com “Global Educational Robots Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.
Global Educational Robots Market Size study, by Component (Software, Hardware, Sensor, Control System, Actuator, Others), End-User (K-12 Schools, Universities, Others), Product (Pre-Configured, Reconfigurable (Robotic Kit), Humanoid, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025
Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35706
Global educational robots market is valued approximately at USD 666.4 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Educational Robots mainly consist the collection of activities, physical platforms, pedagogical philosophy, educational resources and transfer of knowledge. There is a constant adoption of education robots primarily in K-12 schools considering the globe due to their efficient interactive capability. The surging expenditure in the field of research 7 development along with escalating popularity of these robots referring as a learning tool would drive the demand. The emergence of cost-effective educational robots would further fuel the surging demand of these robots in both developed and developing countries. The market growth is keenly driven owing to constant technological enhancements in the field of robotics & escalating utility of robots for educational purposes. The primary function of educational robots is offering an experience which facilitates the individual’s knowledge, skill development and attitude. The educational robots consist both jointed and mobile robots. In the present scenario, manufacturers are focusing on developing educational robots which could provide interactive & practical learning experience.
On the basis of segmentation, the education robots’ market is segmented into component, end-user and by product. On the basis of component, education robot market has been segmented into software and hardware. The Software segment accounted for a dominant share owing to escalating research & development expenditure by private organizations along with new players entering in Educational robots sector & constantly developing state of the art solutions. On the basis of End User K-12 schools are estimated to hold a dominant share considering the education robots market owing to surging presence of multinational organizations in developing countries along with budding adoption of robots in classroom.
North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to constant adoption of novel technologies and highly developed educational infrastructure. The Demand of education robots has been on the surging trend mainly in the developed countries which includes United States & Canada from North America. Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to presence of many renowned education institutions along with high disposable income of the individuals. Market players are actively participating in innovating novel products and launching them in market which is creating lucrative opportunities in the market. For instance: Hanson Robotics Limited, a Hongkong based Ai and robotics company launched “Little Sophia,” a new educational STEM companion for kids 7 to 13. Such innovations are expanding the scope of market growth.
Market player included in this report are:
Fischer Group
Lego
Makeblock
Modular Robotics
Robotis
Softbank Group
Get full [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35706
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Software
Hardware
Sensor
Control System
Actuator
Others
By End User:
K-12 Schools
Universities
Others
By Product:
Pre-Configured
Reconfigurable (Robotic Kit)
Humanoid
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Educational Robots Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Continued..
Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35706
Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.
About us:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.
Contact us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Nishi Sharma
URL: www.reportocean.com
Email: [email protected]