Global fitness and health clubs market to reach USD 105 billion by 2025

Global Fitness & Health Clubs Market Size study, by Service Type (Member Ship Fees, Total Admission Fees, Personnel Training and Instruction Services And Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global fitness & health clubs market to reach USD 105 billion by 2025.

Global fitness & health clubs market is valued approximately at USD 85.20 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.7 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising awareness among people to avail healthy lifestyle, increasing number of lifestyle-oriented diseases and rising incidences of obesity are the primary driving factors for the global fitness industry. With increasing healthcare costs and increasing health consciousness people across the global are encouraged to follow healthy and active living. Out of various ways of staying health and fit, joining fitness club is becoming the most preferable option. Modernization, rising disposable income in developing countries, rising number of fitness clubs and gyms, have propelled the growth of the market significantly. Furthermore, social media influence is another major factor feeding growth in global fitness industry. Social media basically plays the role of influential marketing for the industry. Furthermore, the number of health clubs and memberships are also increasing at significant growth rates. However, increasing demand for home fitness equipment over the forecast period may serve as a restraint market.

Growing incidences of obesity is one of the key factors driving the market growth. According to researchers at Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington,

In 2015-16, American adults over the age of 20 representing about 39.6% of the total population were obese as compared to 33.7% in 2007-08. Further, as per the report by Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, prevalence of obesity is highest among the age group of 40-59. This age group represent highest growth of obesity as in 2007-08 about 36.2% of this age group were obese in the United states that increased to 42.8% in 2015-16.Thus, with the growing obesity incidences is highly driving the market growth.

The regional paradigm of the global fitness market is dominated by European region. Europe is valued at $ 34.78 billion in 2017 and estimated to rise $36.40 by 2025. Europe has the largest number of health and fitness clubs which is 63638 health clubs in 2017. However, in terms of revenue North America is anticipated to surpass the European market growth. North America fitness market is anticipated to reach USD 36.91 by 2025 growing at 4.08% CAGR during 2018-2025. The region currently has the highest number of fitness club members which is 67969 in 2017 and the region is also anticipated to witness highest 6.26% growth in number of fitness clubs. U.S. contributes to almost 90% revenue share in North America. Increasing prevalence of lifestyle-oriented diseases in the region is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Increasing demand from countries like India, China, Indonesia, Australia and Malaysia is fueling notable growth in the Asia Pacific fitness market. Moreover, these countries are anticipated to witness significant attraction from the global fitness chains.

Market player included in this report are:

24 Hour Fitness

Equinox

Gold’s Gym

Planet Fitness

Life Time Fitness

Virgin Active

McFit

CrossFit Inc.

Fitness First.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type

Member ship fees

Total admission fees

Personnel training and instruction services

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Fitness & Health Clubs Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

