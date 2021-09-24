Global Kosher Foods Market Growth Analysis and 2024 Forecast

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Kosher Foods Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Kosher Foods Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (ADMKedem Food ProductsManischewitzNestléStreit’sArt ChocolatierBASFBlommer ChocolateBrooklyn CookieDenovo BeverageEden FoodsHodo SoyIce ChipsLevana Meal Replacement)

Kosher foods are those that conform to the Jewish dietary regulations of kashrut (dietary law), primarily derived from Leviticus and Deuteronomy. Food that may be consumed according to halakha(law) is termed kosher in English. Food that is not in accordance with law is called treif from Hebrew meaning “torn”.

Scope of the Global Kosher Foods Market Report

This report studies the Kosher Foods market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Kosher Foods market by product type and applications/end industries.

The classical rabbinical writers imply that milk from an animal whose meat is kosher is also kosher. As animals are considered non-kosher if after being slaughtered they are discovered to have been diseased; this could make their milk retroactively non-kosher. However, by adhering to the principle that the majority case overrules the exception, Jewish tradition continues to regard such milk as kosher, since statistically it is true that most animals producing such milk are kosher; the same principle is not applied to the possibility of consuming meat from an animal which has not been checked for disease.

The global Kosher Foods market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Kosher Foods.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Kosher Foods Market Segment by Manufacturers

ADM

Kedem Food Products

Manischewitz

Nestlé

Streit’s

Art Chocolatier

BASF

Blommer Chocolate

Brooklyn Cookie

Denovo Beverage

Eden Foods

Hodo Soy

Ice Chips

Levana Meal Replacement

Global Kosher Foods Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Kosher Foods Market Segment by Type

Kosher pareve

Kosher meat

Kosher dairy

Global Kosher Foods Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets

Restaurants

Food and Beverage Industry

