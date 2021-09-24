Global Lubricating Oil Additives Market Size, Share, 2019 Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Segmentation, Types, Applications, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2026

Lubricating oil additives are the substances that are mainly used to enhance functional fluids and lubricants performance. Each of the additives is added to improve the functioning of one or more additives combined together. Largest use of such lubricating additives is in automotive engine which includes other applications such as hydraulic fluids and gear oils. Some of the major functional additives are detergents, oxidation inhibitors, anti-wear agents, viscosity index improvers and extreme pressure additives etc.

Global lubricating oil additives market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

The 'Lubricating Oil Additives' market report by Data Bridge Market Research also studies and analyzes other market segments like end user types, applications and demography which is extremely helpful in analyzing consumer demand and preferences specific to the market.

Top Players:

BASF SE

Evonik

Midcontinental chemical company Inc

Croda International Plc

Afton Chemical

Clariant

Eni S.P.A.

Eurolub

IPAC, Inc

BRB International

Tianhe Chemicals

Total

Chevron Corporation

Infineum international limited

Vanderbilt Chemicals

The Lubrizol Corporation

The report on ‘lubricating oil additives’ further discusses the various factors challenging the market growth across all segments of industry. Various opportunities and threats are also discussed in detail in the report. This further helps in getting a clear industry vision.

Market Segments:

By Functional Type (Anti wear agents, Detergents, Dispersants, Viscosity Index Improvers, Anti-Oxidants, Extreme Pressure Additives, Rust & Corrosion Inhibitors, Pour Point Depressants(PPD), Emulsifiers, Friction Modifiers, Oxidation Inhibitors, Other, Application (Industrial Oil, Metalworking Fluid, Process oil, Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Hydraulics Fluid, Other), End-User (Industrial, Automotive), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

The global lubricating oil additives market is segmented into three notable segments which are functional type, application and end-user.

On the basis of functional type, the market is segmented into anti-wear agents, detergents, dispersants, viscosity index improvers, anti-oxidants, extreme pressure additives, rust and corrosion inhibitors, pour point depressants (PPD), emulsifiers, friction modifiers, oxidation inhibitors and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into industrial oil, metalworking fluid, and process oil, engine oil, and gear oil, hydraulics fluid and other.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into industrial and automotive. Automotive is further segmented into heavy-duty vehicles, passenger car and other.

