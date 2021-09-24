Global Modular Data Centers Market 2019 growing at a CAGR of xx% By End Of 2024

Arcognizance.com shares report on “Modular Data Centers Market” report which provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

A modular data center system is a portable method of deploying data center capacity. A modular data center can be placed anywhere data capacity is needed.

Modular data center systems consist of purpose-engineered modules and components to offer scalable data center capacity with multiple power and cooling options. Modules can be shipped to be added, integrated or retrofitted into an existing data center or combined into a system of modules. Modular data centers typically consist of standardized components.

Modular data centers are often marketed as converged infrastructure, promoting economies of scale and efficient energy usage, including considerations regarding the external environment.

Scope of the Report:

The modular data center market is expected to grow from USD 1076.37 Million in 2017 to USD 3088.19 Million by 2022, at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23% during the forecast period. Data center operators face an increasing need for a scale-out data center architecture, which enables the scaling of critical data center components as and when the demand increases. The modular data center provides prefabricated modules that easily address the customer’s capacity needs with a quick deployment time. It also helps in cutting down the cost of in-house infrastructure. Modular data center solutions, including all-in-one as well as individual functional modules can be added to the existing data center infrastructure, which enables a massively scalable architecture. These solutions are expected to fuel the growth of the modular data center market, as organizations are increasingly adopting them to cater to the increasing data center traffic.

Technology advancements and growing consumer awareness are catapulting prefabricated MDCS from a niche IT concept to a mainstream strategy in diverse industries ranging from financial services, Telecom, IT services, government, manufacturing, and telecommunications. Prefab MDCS are especially suitable for telecom, collocation and international Internet companies that need solutions that can be quickly implemented and expanded on demand. Similarly, Internet companies are showing high affinity for the cost-effective and low risk capacity expansion facilitated by prefab MDCS. An increasing number of mobile network operators and Internet service providers with captive datacenter infrastructure are expected to adopt Prefabricated MDCS. While enclosed and containerized Prefab MDCS have cornered the bigger share of the market, prefab building structures are rapidly gaining traction.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Modular Data Centers.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Modular Data Centers market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Modular Data Centers market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Bladeroom

Cannon Technologies Ltd.

Commscope Holding Company, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Flexenclosure AB

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp

Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Co.

Baselayer Technology, LLC

Cisco

Aceco TI

Active Power

Datapod

ZTE

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

380V/50Hz

480V/60Hz

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Finance

Government and Defense

Telecom

Education

Others

