Global Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Zinc sulfate is the inorganic compound with the formula ZnSO4 as well as any of three hydrates. It was historically known as “white vitriol”. It is a powder that is colorless and completely water-soluble that is a common source of soluble zinc ions.

Monohydrate zinc sulfate and heptahydrate zinc sulfate have the same active components, but they differ on the number of water of hydration. Monohydrate zinc sulfate has one molecule of water in its molecular formula while heptahydrate zinc sulfate contains seven molecules of water in its molecular formula. As a result, monohydrate zinc sulfate contains higher active component of zinc which is about 35 36% as zinc while heptahydrate zinc sulfate contains about 20 22% as zinc. However, because of the difference in the number of water of hydration, heptahydrate zinc sulfate is less stable than monohydrate zinc sulfate because of its ability to absorb water is greater than the latter.

Monohydrate and heptahydrate zinc sulfate are the main types of zinc sulfate. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 57.92% of the monohydrate and heptahydrate zinc sulfate market is agriculture and animal husbandry industry, 16.40% is industry application, 12.81% is food industry, 5.62% is pharmaceuticals industry and 7.24% divided among other industries. With the development of economy, these industries will need more monohydrate and heptahydrate zinc sulfate. So, monohydrate and heptahydrate zinc sulfate has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for monohydrate and heptahydrate zinc sulfate is zinc oxide, sulfuric acid, zinc powder, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of monohydrate and heptahydrate zinc sulfate industry.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Global Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kronos

Oldbridge

Agrium Advanced Technologies

Zinc Nacional

Bohigh

Xinxin Chemical

ISKY

Hebei Yuanda

Newsky

Best-selling Chemical

DaHua Chemical

Lantian Chemical

Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate Breakdown Data by Type

Heptahydrate zinc sulfate

Monohydrate zinc sulfate

Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate Breakdown Data by Application

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Industry

Industrial Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Others

Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



