Global Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

The recurrent incidents of terror strikes have raised an alarm globally, compelling governments to explore technologies offering improved safety to their citizens. The rising cross border infiltration and growing fear of terrorism have created a market for products facilitating perpetual surveillance. As the situation surrounding global security worsens, the demand for night vision surveillance cameras is expected to rise.

Night vision (IR) surveillance cameras are used for the purpose of surveillance in low-light conditions such as fog or in the nighttime, with the help of infrared technology. Some of the major applications of these infrared night vision cameras include continuous monitoring of critical assets, face recognition, threat detection, and traffic management.

The Night Vision Surveillance Cameras market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Night Vision Surveillance Cameras.

This report presents the worldwide Night Vision Surveillance Cameras market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BAE Systems

FLIR Systems

Axis Communications

Robert Bosch

Samsung Electronics

Hikvision Digital Technology

L-3 Communications

Pelco

Raytheon

Honeywell

Defender

Obzerv Technologies

NETGEAR

D-Link

Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Breakdown Data by Type

Wireless

Wired

Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Breakdown Data by Application

Indoor

Outdoor

Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Night Vision Surveillance Cameras status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Night Vision Surveillance Cameras manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

