Global Polyferric Sulfate Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

This report researches the worldwide Polyferric Sulfate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Polyferric Sulfate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

PFS(poly ferric sulphate), light yellow powder or deep red liquid, is a kind of inorganic high polymer flocculating agent, which features are high density of alumen ustum, high speed of precipitation,high rate of pollution removal and low amount of sewage sludge, and etc.

At present, the major manufacturer of Polyferric Sulfate is concentrated in China, which owns more than 90% of global market. The main consumption of PFS is also in China, as the demand of PFS in local area is sufficient to meet the production in China. At the same time, PFS has been exported to other countries for a long time, the amount of export is small compared with native consumption. As the European water treatment standards improve, and the emergence of other alternatives, including poly aluminum chloride widely used in Europe.

The main consumption countries in Europe are Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain; And

Germany is the largest consumption country of Europe, reaching about 780 MT polyferric sulfate in 2016, accounting for 27.43% in 2016.

Currently, the companies that produce PFS can be classified into2 types: Poly Ferric Sulfate Solid, Poly Ferric Sulfate Solution; Poly Ferric Sulfate Solid is the main consumption type because of the convenient transportation and easy storage, accounting for 84.39% of Europe consumption in 2016. At present, the downstream market in Europe is prospers. As PFS can be used to purify waste water in various industries, the market of PFS would be met with continuously decrease in the future.

Currently, most of the domestic manufacturers for PFS will purchase Ferrous Sulfate from Titanium Dioxide or produce themselves. The growth of Titanium Dioxide is fast in the following years. It can be concluded that the supply of raw material would be sufficient in the future.

Overall, although many factors limits the development of PFS market, the development of PFS and water purification industry would be greatly increase. Therefore, the Europe demand and price of polyferric sulfate will decrease in the future, and polyferric sulfate will be completely replaced.

