Global Premium Wireless Routers Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2019 to 2023 and Industry Analysis Report

This report studies the all type of wireless routers products. A wireless router is a device that performs the functions of a router and also includes the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Premium Wireless Routers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

At present, in developed countries, the Wireless Router industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China. The high end products are concentrated in US manufacturer. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Wireless Router production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases. China’s Wireless Router industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of Wireless Router, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import. TP-LINK accounted for 42% of the global shipment at currently.

IoT and smart home will drive the development of wireless router in the next few years. The development of whole wifi system wireless router would threat the traditional wireless router in the next few years. Despite the presence of competition problems, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Premium Wireless Routers is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 7.0% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 5550 Million US$ In 2023, from 3690 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TP-LINK

D-Link

Cisco

Tenda

Belkin (Linksys)

NETCORE Group (qihoo 360)

MERCURY

Netgear

FAST

Buffalo

Amped

Edimax

Asus

Huawei

Xiaomi

HiWiFi

Google Wifi

Eero

Luma

Samsung

Asus AiMesh

Plume

UBNT AMPLIFI HD

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Band Wireless Routers

Dual Band Wireless Routers

Tri Band Wireless Routers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Family or Individual Consumer

Business

Other Application

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Premium Wireless Routers market.

Chapter 1, to describe Premium Wireless Routers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Premium Wireless Routers, with sales, revenue, and price of Premium Wireless Routers, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Premium Wireless Routers, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Premium Wireless Routers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Premium Wireless Routers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Premium Wireless Routers Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Premium Wireless Routers by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Premium Wireless Routers by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Premium Wireless Routers by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Premium Wireless Routers by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Premium Wireless Routers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Premium Wireless Routers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Premium Wireless Routers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Premium Wireless Routers Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteenth: Appendix

