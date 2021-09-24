In this report, the Global Silicon Nitride Powder Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silicon Nitride Powder Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Silicon Nitride Powder market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Silicon Nitride Powder breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Silicon nitride (Si3N4) is one of the purely covalent nitrides. Like all nitrides, it is characterized by a high degree of thermal stability and exceptional chemical stability. Its other properties make it the top representative of the nitride ceramics.

Nitride powder is a raw material main for technical ceramics and for photovoltaic industry. Silicon nitride powder also was used as materials for resin filling: Wear resistant fillers, thermal conductive fillers, etc.

The global production of silicon nitride increases from 1117.1 MT in 2012 to 1515.9 MT in 2016. In 2016, the global silicon nitride market is led by China; Japan is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of silicon nitride are concentrated in Europe and Japan. AlzChem is the world leader, holding 33.61% sales market share in 2016.

Silicon nitride downstream is wide and recently silicon nitride has acquired increasing significance in various fields of solar energy Industry, silicon nitride ceramics and components, LED industry and others. Globally, the silicon nitride market is mainly driven by growing demand for silicon nitride balls and cutting tools. At present, the silicon nitride powder industry is a high degree of concentration of the industry. This is a technology-intensive industry. Top 4 has an absolute market share. Top 4 hold more than 80% market share. UBE, AlzChem, Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials and H.C. Starck can produce all grades of silicon nitride powder. In the solar industry, the Chinese market is highly competitive. China is the world’s largest solar market. At present, the price of Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials photovoltaic grade silicon nitride powder is low. Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials hold China’s absolute market share. AlzChem developed more rapidly. At present, AlzChem is China’s second largest supplier.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, silicon nitride production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023, the sale of silicon nitride is estimated to be 2067.7 MT, and the consumption increasing degree will be high. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Global Silicon Nitride Powder market size will increase to 85 Million US$ by 2025, from 72 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Silicon Nitride Powder.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Silicon Nitride Powder capacity, production, value, price and market share of Silicon Nitride Powder in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

UBE

AlzChem

Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials

H.C. Starck

Denka

Hebei Corefra Silicon Nitride Material

VestaSi

Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics

Hongchen Technology

Combustion Synthesis

Silicon Nitride Powder Breakdown Data by Type

Photovoltaic Grade Silicon Nitride

Ceramic Grade Silicon Nitride

LED Grade Silicon Nitride

Silicon Nitride Powder Breakdown Data by Application

Solar Energy Industry

Silicon Nitride Ceramics and Components

LED Industry

Others

Silicon Nitride Powder Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Silicon Nitride Powder Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Silicon Nitride Powder capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Silicon Nitride Powder manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Silicon Nitride Powder :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



