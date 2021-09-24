In this report, the Global Solder Resist Ink Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Solder Resist Ink Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Solder Resist Ink market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regionsregions.

This study categorizes the global Solder Resist Ink breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Solder Resist Ink (Solder mask) is a lacquer-like layer of polymer that provides a permanent protective coating for the copper traces of a printed circuit board (PCB) and prevents solder from bridging between conductors, thereby preventing short circuits. And also, the biggest advantage you get with solder mask is that soldering gets much easier, as solder doesn’t spread everywhere and gets confined to the pads, making things much easier and reliable. Created primarily to facilitate wave soldering, it was well used in mass assembly. Green is its traditional color but now many colors are available.

The market concentration degree is relative high with the top seven manufacturer occupied more than 90% market share. Among them, Taiyo, the largest manufacturer of solder resist ink has occupied more than half of the global market.

Japan is the most important supplier of solder resist ink in the global, though its production is lesser than China. But the advanced technology is origin from Japan, because the headquarters of largest manufacturers like Taiyo and TAMURA are located in Japan.

China is the largest supplier and also the largest consumption market of solder resist ink. Though annual production of solder resist ink is very large, PCB manufacturers still need to imported considerable amount of solder resist ink from abroad due to the large consumption volume.

Global Solder Resist Ink market size will increase to 550 Million US$ by 2025, from 480 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solder Resist Ink.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Solder Resist Ink capacity, production, value, price and market share of Solder Resist Ink in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

TAIYO INK

TAMURA

Jiangsu Kuangshun

Shenzhen Rongda

Atotech

HUNTSMAN

Hitach Chemical

Solder Resist Ink Breakdown Data by Type

Photoimageable Solder Resist Ink

Thermal Curable Solder Resist Ink

UV Curable Solder Resist Ink

Solder Resist Ink Breakdown Data by Application

Computers

Communications Industry

IC Packaging

Other

Solder Resist Ink Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Solder Resist Ink Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Solder Resist Ink capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Solder Resist Ink manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solder Resist Ink :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



