In this report, the Global Steel Rebars Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Steel Rebars Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Steel Rebars market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Steel Rebars breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Steel rebars are used as tensile devices in reinforced concrete to provide strength and hold the concrete in tension. Besides the high-tensile strength, rebars also absorb energy, adapt to extreme weather conditions, and hold stress during natural calamities which make them indispensable in the construction industry.

The rebar with major diameters between 8mm and 25mm finds application in Infrastructure (road, bridges, and highways), Housing, and Industrial (Gas and Oil industrial etc). The infrastructure segment is estimated to have accounted for a major share of the steel rebar market in 2016, followed by the housing, and industrial segments. The use of steel rebar increases the tensile strength of surrounding concrete structures in highways, bridges, and pillar structures. Increasing project counts of highway, bridges, and structural engineering are fueling the growth of the steel rebar market in the infrastructure segment.

Modernization and maintenance of infrastructure projects has led to the increasing demand for steel rebar. Increasing infrastructure projects across the globe, especially in the Asia-Pacific is another major factor, driving the growth of the steel rebar market during the forecast period.

With increased focus on urbanization, the rebar market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years.

Global Steel Rebars market size will increase to 173500 Million US$ by 2025, from 106600 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Steel Rebars.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Steel Rebars capacity, production, value, price and market share of Steel Rebars in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ArcelorMittal

Hebei Iron and Steel

Baowu Group

Jiangsu Shagang

Sabic Hadeed

EVRAZ

Nucor

Riva Group

Emirates Steel

SteelAsia

Qatar Steel

Mechel

Jianlong Iron and Steel

Tata Steel

NLMK Group

Celsa Steel

Steel Rebars Breakdown Data by Type

Deformed Steel

Mild Steel

Steel Rebars Breakdown Data by Application

Infrastructure

Housing

Industrial

Others

Steel Rebars Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Steel Rebars Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Steel Rebars capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Steel Rebars manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Steel Rebars :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



