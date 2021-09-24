Global Steel Rebars Market Insights,Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Steel Rebars Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Steel Rebars Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Steel Rebars market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Steel Rebars breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Steel rebars are used as tensile devices in reinforced concrete to provide strength and hold the concrete in tension. Besides the high-tensile strength, rebars also absorb energy, adapt to extreme weather conditions, and hold stress during natural calamities which make them indispensable in the construction industry.
The rebar with major diameters between 8mm and 25mm finds application in Infrastructure (road, bridges, and highways), Housing, and Industrial (Gas and Oil industrial etc). The infrastructure segment is estimated to have accounted for a major share of the steel rebar market in 2016, followed by the housing, and industrial segments. The use of steel rebar increases the tensile strength of surrounding concrete structures in highways, bridges, and pillar structures. Increasing project counts of highway, bridges, and structural engineering are fueling the growth of the steel rebar market in the infrastructure segment.
Modernization and maintenance of infrastructure projects has led to the increasing demand for steel rebar. Increasing infrastructure projects across the globe, especially in the Asia-Pacific is another major factor, driving the growth of the steel rebar market during the forecast period.
With increased focus on urbanization, the rebar market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years.
Global Steel Rebars market size will increase to 173500 Million US$ by 2025, from 106600 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Steel Rebars.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Steel Rebars capacity, production, value, price and market share of Steel Rebars in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ArcelorMittal
Hebei Iron and Steel
Baowu Group
Jiangsu Shagang
Sabic Hadeed
EVRAZ
Nucor
Riva Group
Emirates Steel
SteelAsia
Qatar Steel
Mechel
Jianlong Iron and Steel
Tata Steel
NLMK Group
Celsa Steel
Steel Rebars Breakdown Data by Type
Deformed Steel
Mild Steel
Steel Rebars Breakdown Data by Application
Infrastructure
Housing
Industrial
Others
Steel Rebars Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Steel Rebars Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Steel Rebars capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Steel Rebars manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Steel Rebars :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
