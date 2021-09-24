In this report, the Global Vaginal Pessary Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Vaginal Pessary Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pessary is device inserted into the vagina to support sagging organs that have dropped down (prolapsed) or to help control urine leakage.

To treat POP, vaginal mesh is a medical device that is used to provide extra support when repairing weakened or damaged vaginal wall. Surgery can be done through the abdomen (transabdominal) or through the vagina (transvaginal).

The global production volume of vaginal pessary was 9305 K Units in 2016. The two regions are expected to dominate both the production and consumption of vaginal pessary in the years to come. Overall, the vaginal pessary products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

The technical barriers of vaginal pessary are high, resulting in fewer manufacturing enterprises. For vaginal pessary market, the key players are CooperSurgical, MedGyn and Personal Medical Corp. The market of vaginal Pessary is more separated, with the top four players takes 37.53% of global production market share in 2016.

In the past few years, the price of vaginal pessary has slightly increased and we expect the price will keep increase slightly as the growing of raw material cost.

The application of vaginal pessary can be broadly classified as Stress Urinary Incontinence, Severe Pelvic Organ Prolapse, and Mild Pelvic Organ Prolapse in terms of function. Mild Pelvic Organ Prolapse is the major application of vaginal pessary which takes consumption share of 75.68% in 2016. Vaginal pessary can also replace surgery in Severe Pelvic Organ Prolapse occasions. Polypropylene mesh (PPM) was never shown to be safe and effective for the treatment of Pelvic Organ Prolapse. Although PPM had been used for decades in the treatment of abdominal hernias, it was dangerous to assume that it would be fine to use in the vagina. Generally, vaginal pessary is the most safe way for Pelvic Organ Prolapse in the current situation.

Global Vaginal Pessary market size will increase to 300 Million US$ by 2025, from 200 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vaginal Pessary.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Vaginal Pessary capacity, production, value, price and market share of Vaginal Pessary in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

CooperSurgical

MedGyn

Personal Medical Corp

Integra LifeSciences

Panpac Medical

Medesign

Smiths Medical

Thomas Medical

Kangge Medical

Dr. Arabin

Vaginal Pessary Breakdown Data by Type

Ring Pessary

Shelf Pessary

Vaginal Pessary Breakdown Data by Application

Mild Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Stress Urinary Incontinence

Severe Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Vaginal Pessary Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Vaginal Pessary Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Vaginal Pessary capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Vaginal Pessary manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vaginal Pessary :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



