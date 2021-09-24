Global Video Decoders Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

The basic format used to store videos is analog form. This analog data is either stored in DVDs or magnetic tapes. The advancements in technology has led to adoption of devices that can provide advanced features, such as live TV and recordings. Once such device is video decoder, it is a data-intensive video processing device, which is an integrated circuit chip that converts digital video signals to analog video format. The signals received as input are analog videos in a standard format and the output of the decoder can be obtained in any desired bits format as per the use. The signals generated are either sync, blanking, filed or lock signals. The demand for video decoder has been ever increasing since it allows users to make programmable changes in the video such as it changes the characteristics of the video by customizing hues, contrasts and other features. Video decoders are widely used in devices that capture video and frame grabbers.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3082531

The video decoders are in high demand in many sectors including automotive, professional, and consumer video applications. They are also widely being used in applications such as digital televisions, PDAs, PCs, handheld games, surveillance, video recorder/players, internet appliances/web pads, portable navigation and others. Increasing usage of live videos on social media is further expected to fuel the adoption of video decoders in the market. Increasing use of video decoders in amplified and virtual reality devices is a key trend in the market.

The Video Decoders market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Video Decoders.

This report presents the worldwide Video Decoders market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

Intersil

ROHM

STMicroelectronics

Pericom Semiconductor

NXP

Axis Communications

Matrox Graphics

Honeywell Security

Cisco Systems

Bosch Security Systems

Pelco

Harmonic

Video Decoders Breakdown Data by Type

H.264 Video

MPEG-2 Video

HEVC/H.265 Video

MPEG1/AC3/AAC/HE-AAC Audio

Video Decoders Breakdown Data by Application

Education

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Energy

Retail

Transportation

Others

Video Decoders Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Video Decoders Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Video Decoders status and future forecast? Involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Video Decoders manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Decoders :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Video Decoders market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Enquire before buy or Region wise customization in Report: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3082531

Thank you so much for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, Southeast Asia, GCC Countries.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]