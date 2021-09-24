In-flight Entertainment Market Growth Report and Outlook to 2027 – Burrana, Honeywell International, Thales GroupViasat

The global in-flight entertainment market is accounted to US$ 5,097.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 12,419.7 Mn by 2027.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region and North America is to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period in the in-flight entertainment market. The rising air travel and customer demands for advanced technologies on board, the airlines are increasingly ordering aircraft fitted with in-flight entertainment system. Also, the airline companies are retrofitting their existing aircrafts with IFE systems. The increasing demand for in-flight entertainment systems from the airline companies is boosting the businesses of the market players operating in the in-flight entertainment market.

Some of the Major Players In In-flight Entertainment Market:

Burrana Inc. (Digecor, Inc.)

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales Group

Viasat, Inc.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Safran Aerosystems

Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic Avionics Corporation)

Astronics Corporation

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Gogo, LLC

The in-flight entertainment market by product type is segmented into hardware, connectivity & communication, and content. Moreover, majority of the airlines have fitted seatback screen to entertain their passengers, however, with rising technological innovations and adoptions, the airlines nowadays are shifting to wireless IFE and mobile IFE systems. Apart from seatback screens, several other in-flight entertainment system hardware include; wired & wireless controls, cabin wireless access points, IFEC URLs, IFE servers, IFE content loaders, IFEC modem managers, IFE in seat power units, SeatBack screens, and many more.

GLOBAL IN-FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global In-Flight Entertainment Market – By Fit Type

Line Fit

Retrofit

Global In-Flight Entertainment Market – By Aircraft Type

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Business Jets

Global In-Flight Entertainment Market – By Product Type

In-Flight Entertainment Hardware

In-Flight Entertainment Connectivity & Communication

In-Flight Entertainment Content

Global In-Flight Entertainment Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



