In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Analysis: Industry Trends, Market Size, Share and Forecast 2025

In-flight Wi-Fi refers to onboard internet service provided on aircraft, which can be accessed by passengers via personal electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. Globally, the in-flight Wi-Fi market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing consumer inclination towards high bandwidth applications such as on-demand video streaming, watching high definition videos and surfing media-rich web pages while travelling by flight, especially in developed regions.

Airlines are increasingly switching towards the better Wi-Fi services, mainly satellite-based broadband services which deliver high internet speed. Airlines are now increasingly replacing their existing systems with better Wi-Fi system, in order to meet with changing passenger’s demands, and there are different types of Wi-Fi systems available depends upon the types of aircraft. In 2017, various airlines have upgraded their existing Wi-Fi systems for better speed and connectivity.

Key trend which is expected to have predominantly effect the market in coming year in In-Flight Wi-Fi market is growth in number of air travelers and Wi-Fi connectivity preferences. In-Flight Wi-Fi allows air passengers to get online, do basic browsing, to get connected using cell phones via voice calls, emails, and SMS or MMS. Currently, there is an increase in the number of business and general air travelers.

In 2018, the global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services market size was 3900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.3% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the In-Flight Wi-Fi Services market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Echostar Corporation

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

GOGO Llc

Honeywell International Inc

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Viasat Inc

Sitaonair

Thales Group

Thinkom Solutions Inc

Kymeta Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Air-to-ground technology

Satellite technology

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Military

Commerical

