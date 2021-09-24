INJECTION PEN MARKET SIZE, STATISTICS, GROWTH, REVENUE, ANALYSIS & TRENDS – INDUSTRY FORECAST REPORT 2019-2025

The global injection pen market was USD 34.06 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 55.49 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America holds the largest market share due to the rising prevalence of diabetes, favorable reimbursement scenario as well as increasing number of awareness programs in the region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region will be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to better access to health care along with steadily increasing healthcare expenditure. China is considered to be one of the lucrative markets in the region due to the availability of raw materials and labor at significantly lower prices when compared to other regions.

Request Free Sample Report at:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3981819-global-injection-pen-market-by-product-type-therapy

Drivers vs Constraints

The market is mainly driven by rising incidences of diseases like diabetes and arthritis along with an increase in governmental healthcare expenditure and also favorable healthcare insurance policies in developed as well as developing countries. However, the global injection pen market is curbed by the preference of alternative drug delivery modes coupled with poor reimbursement scenario in developing countries.

Industry Trends and Updates

Novo Nordisk A/S, a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company with more than 90 years of innovation along with leadership in diabetes care had announced a complete acquisition of Ziylo, which is a University of Bristol spin-out company for USD 800 million. This acquisition enables Novo Nordisk full rights to the company’s glucose binding molecule technology which allows them to develop glucose-responsive insulins.

Sanofi, a French multinational company invests USD 433 million with plans to build a new manufacturing plant for vaccines at its Sanofi Pasteur Canadian located in Toronto. This investment will expand its footprint in Canada to raise the production of its five component acellular pertussis antigen.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

View Detailed Report at :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3981819-global-injection-pen-market-by-product-type-therapy

Global Injection Pen Market – by Product Type, Therapy, Dosage, End Usage, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

……

10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Company Market Share Analysis

10.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Novo Nordisk

11.2. Eli Lilly

11.3. Sanofi

11.4. Ypsomed

11.5. Merck

11.6. AstraZeneca

11.7. F. Hoffman-La Roche

11.8. Biocorp Production SA

11.9. Becton Dickinson and Company

11.10. Mylan N.V.

11.11. Owen Mumford

Continued…

Also Read-

Global Medical Imaging Information System Market – by Product, Software, Application, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com