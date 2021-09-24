Location as a Service Market Demand and Key Players by 2024: Cisco Systems, Google Inc., Ericsson, IBM Corp., Qualcomm, Location Labs, LocationSmart

Global Location as a Service Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Location as a service (LaaS) is a location data delivery model where privacy protected physical location data acquired through multiple sources including carriers, Wi-Fi, IP addresses and landlines is available to enterprise customers through a simple API.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Location as a Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Cisco Systems, Google Inc., Ericsson, IBM Corp., Qualcomm, Location Labs, LocationSmart, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Esri, Accelerite

This study considers the Location as a Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

GPS

GPRS

GIS

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Consumer Electronics

Government

BFSI

Retail

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Location as a Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Location as a Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Location as a Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Location as a Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Location as a Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Location as a Service Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Location as a Service by Players

4 Location as a Service by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Location as a Service Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cisco Systems

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Location as a Service Product Offered

11.1.3 Cisco Systems Location as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cisco Systems News

11.2 Google Inc.

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Location as a Service Product Offered

11.2.3 Google Inc. Location as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Google Inc. News

11.3 Ericsson

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Location as a Service Product Offered

11.3.3 Ericsson Location as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Ericsson News

11.4 IBM Corp.

