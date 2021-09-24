Massive Growth for AI in Manufacturing Market Is Estimated To Witness The Highest Growth By 2027 With Leading Players like Cisco Systems, General Electric, IBM, Intel, Microsoft Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nvidia, Oracle, Robert Bosch

The increasing automation in the manufacturing industry, the implementation of IIoT solutions, and rising real-time data processing has resulted in generating massive amount of data from the connected machines thereby, boosting the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market growth. Further, adoption of AI in manufacturing helps in reducing the risks during manufacturing process, and enable business to respond to customers’ queries on an immediate basis resulting in improving customer experience. However, lack of awareness and technical expertise in certain markets are factors hampering the growth of the market.

The “Global AI in Manufacturing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the AI in manufacturing industry with a focus on the global AI in manufacturing market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global AI in manufacturing market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, end-user and geography. The global AI in manufacturing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top key players influencing the market: Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Siemens AG among others.

Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

• What are the key factors driving the global AI in Manufacturing market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the AI in Manufacturing market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global AI in Manufacturing market?

• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the AI in manufacturing market?

AI in Manufacturing Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The AI in Manufacturing Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions.

