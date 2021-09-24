Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2025 | PayPal, MasterCard, American Express, Apple, Bank of America, Amazon, Citrus Payment Solutions

Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market Size Status and Forecast 2019-2025

This report focuses on the global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

The mobile wallet and payment technologies is used for making payments or performing transactions without the involvement of cash. These are the application in the devices that stores either digital cash or the credit card or debit card information of the user.

The report aims to provide an overview of global mobile wallet and payment technologies market with detailed market segmentation by application, payment mode and service providers. The global mobile wallet and payment technology market is anticipated to witness decent growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of smartphones and wearable devices for making mobile payments.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: PayPal, MasterCard, American Express, Apple, Bank of America, Amazon, Citrus Payment Solutions, WorldPay, Airtel Money, AT&T Inc., Google Wallet, Visa, Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt Ltd, First Data Corp, Verizon Communications Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile Commerce

Contactless Near-Field Communication

Mobile Ticropayment

Mobile Ticketing

Money Transfer

Micropayments

Mobile Coupon

Market segment by Application, split into

Bill Payments

Shopping

Entertainment

Rail, Metro and Bus Tickets

Hotel Booking

Air Tickets and Boarding Passes

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 PayPal

12.1.1 PayPal Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

12.1.4 PayPal Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 PayPal Recent Development

12.2 MasterCard

12.2.1 MasterCard Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

12.2.4 MasterCard Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 MasterCard Recent Development

12.3 American Express

12.3.1 American Express Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

12.3.4 American Express Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 American Express Recent Development

12.4 Apple

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

