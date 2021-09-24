North America Stevia Market Research Report 2019 Demand, Types, Manufacturers, Business Opportunities & Future Investments to 2026

The carbonated beverages and foods are flavoured, artificial coloured, sweetened carbonated and preserved with chemicals. The majorly used ingredients in the carbonated food and drinks are sugar. The rising consumption of the sugar leads to serious illness such as obesity and diabetes amongst the population. Rising health concern amongst the population is increasing the preference towards low calorie sugar based products and organic ingredients in their daily intake. Various types of sugar substitutes are available such as Aspartame which cannot sustain at higher temperature whereas saccharin have certain limitation from Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The stevia extracted sweetener Reb A is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) for their usage in the foods and beverages industry. North America stevia market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

In February 2019, Tate & Lyle (U.K.) announced the new project with the Sweet Green Fields 1 (U.S.) and Earthwatch to access sustainability of stevia sweetener supply chain. The company will use the research insights with other partners who will help to spread the use of stevia and its supply.

Stevia is a natural ingredient which is used as a sweetening agent in foods and beverages. The stevia comprises of several natural sources such as Stevioside and rebaudioside A. Stevia is used as a low calorie sweetener in the dietary supplements as well as industrial foods and beverages to enhance the flavor and sweetness of consumable products. The stevia ingredients are used for various domestic applications such as in dairy products, juices, bakery goods, tea, coffee and other beverages.

Market Segments:

By Form (Powder, Whole Leaf, Liquid, Tablet), Application (Industrial, Domestic), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico).

North America stevia market is segmented into three notable segments which are form, application and distribution channel.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder, whole leaf, liquid and tablets.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Industrial and domestic. The Industrial segment is further sub segmented into bakery & confectionery, dairy food products, convenience foods, beverages and others. The domestic segment is further sub segmented into dietary supplements and tabletop sweeteners.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders and retail. The retail segment is further sub-segmented into wholesaler/suppliers, supermarket/hypermarket, grocery stores and online retail.

