Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Growth, Emerging Technologies & Forecast to 2023 | NCR, Tokheim, Invenco Group, Verifone, Scheidt & Bachmann, Unixfor S.A., Quest Payment Systems

The outdoor payment terminal (OPT) uses the card machine connection technology to realize the self-service card refueling of the outdoor fuel card, providing convenient self-service for the refueling customer. The product can be installed in the tanker or independent of the tanker. It is convenient for the refueling customer to select the oil gun, quantitative/fixed amount and other operations for self-fueling through the touch screen guide menu. The outdoor payment terminal technology is the general trend of the development of self-service fueling technology.

The customer service has the defect that the traditional card machine linkage payment module and the station-level background can not be connected to the line, so it has more business advantages, such as: support multi-oil price, etc. Flexible promotion, refueling transaction records are not lost, and these are difficult problems that cannot be solved by traditional card machine linkage.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

NCR, Tokheim, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Invenco Group, Verifone, Scheidt & Bachmann, KVSIO, Unixfor S.A., Quest Payment Systems, Orpak Systems(Gilbarco), HTEC Ltd, AMCO SA, Zarph S.A., Finnpos Systems, CS&S Intelligent Technology.

This study report on Global Outdoor Payment Terminal Market throws light on the crucial trends and dynamics impacting the development of the market, including the opportunities, market size, Application, competitive landscape, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Segmentation by product type:

Contactless Payment Terminal

Contact Payment Terminal

Others

Segmentation by application:

Car Wash

Refuel

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

