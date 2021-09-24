Precision Medicine Market: Top Key Market Trends 2019-2024

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Precision Medicine Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

“Market Overview

The global precision medicine market was valued at USD 48,554.1 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 84,590.21 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 9.7%. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are increasing online collaborative forums, increasing efforts to characterize genes, and advancements in cancer biology. The fundamental concept of precision medicine is to understand the genetic makeup and difference at a population level, and further at an individual level, in order to customize a drug that targets a particular gene type. Hence, sequencing or characterizing genes is the most important method to gain information about genes and their possible mutations.

Request a sample of Precision Medicine Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381893

The functional characterization of identified genomic mutations, coupled with comprehensive clinical data available in electronic health records, has the potential to provide compelling evidence to implicate novel disease and/or drug-associated mutations in phenotypically well-characterized patients. There have been increasing efforts made by both the government and private players to establish databases that contain information of characterized genes of a large population. Some countries are establishing a national repository of genetic information to accelerate the research in precision medicine. Methods, such as meta-analysis, transcriptome data analysis, and RNA-seq data analysis, are employed to characterize genes, generally.

Scope of the Report

Precision medicine, a combination of molecular biology techniques and systems biology, is an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention. The market growth for this approach is gaining momentum, as it takes into account individual variability in genes, environment, and lifestyle, for each person, while developing drugs and vaccines.

Key Market Trends

Oncology is Expected to hold the Highest Market Share in the Application Segment

In the application segment of the precision medicine market, oncology is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3%, during the forecast period.

Precision medicine applications are primarily directed toward better treatment against oncological diseases, with an estimated more than 30% market dominance over other segments. As per the data reported in clinicaltrials.gov, the United States and some European countries are the major hubs for conducting and recruiting patient pool for precision medicine applications in oncology, globally. The high support from the government through funding and rapid growth of genomic analysis are expected to augment the growth of the precision medicine market at a fast rate, over the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for precision medicine, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. Former President Barack Obama, in 2015, unveiled the Precision Medicine Initiative (PMI), a bold new enterprise to revolutionize medicine and generate the scientific evidence needed to move the concept of precision medicine into every-day clinical practice.

The Precision Medicine Initiative also includes ongoing efforts through the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA), which has enrolled over 450,000 veterans in the Million Veteran Program (MVP), a participant-driven research cohort. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, and the Office for Civil Rights announced in February 2016 that they will build research and data capacity, technical tools, and policies to accelerate precision medicine, thereby, boosting the precision medicine market in the country.

Access this report of Precision Medicine Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/precision-medicine-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Competitive Landscape

The precision medicine market is highly competitive and consists of several major players, along with a number of smaller companies. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new technologies with affordable prices. Companies, like Medtronic PLC, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Qiagen, and Teva Pharmaceuticals, hold substantial shares in the market.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/381893

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: INTRODUCTION

Chapter Two: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Chapter Three: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter Four: MARKET DYNAMICS

Chapter Five: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Chapter Six: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Chapter Seven: MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Request a sample of Precision Medicine Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381893

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]

“