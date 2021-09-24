Research Report on Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market – Promises a Striking Fortune of US$32,216 Million By 2022

Cardiac monitoring refers to continuous examination of cardiac activity with the help of some devices, generally an electrocardiogram (ECG). Cardiac monitoring assists a physician to assess a patient’s health with respect to his cardiac rhythm. Cardiac rhythm management devices maintain cardiac rhythm in patients suffering from rate and rhythm disorders of the heart. Both, cardiac monitoring as well as cardiac rhythm management devices help in treatment of cardiac patients ensuring that the patient has a well-functioning heart. These devices play a crucial role to cure and monitor several serious cardiac disorders, including heart failure, atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, indications of recent heart attack, coronary ischemia, lack of oxygen supply to cardiac muscles, effects of drugs, and certain genetic errors among others.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012965



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Abiomed, Inc.

Berlin Heart GmbH

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardiac Science Corporation

General Electric Company (GE)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic plc

Nihon Kohden Corporation

ReliantHeart Inc.

SCHILLER AG

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management market was valued at $19,397 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $32,216 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%. The volume market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2016 to 2022. The market is driven by factors such as growing incidence of cardiac disorders, new technological advancements in cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices, awareness among patients about monitoring of the heart and treatment options for management of cardiac disorders and increasing number of unmet medical needs in developing and underdeveloped countries. However, the market is hampered by limited insurance coverage and high cost of these devices (especially in developing nations) and preference for pharmaceutical interventions (drugs) and medications over treatment devices. Conversely, development of new MRI-labeled devices and growth opportunities in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are expected to provide several opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on product, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into ECG devices, implantable loop recorders (ILR), cardiac output monitoring (COM) devices, event monitors, pacemakers, cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices, defibrillators, and ventricular assist devices (VADs). The end user segment is categorized into hospitals & clinics, home settings, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, Malaysia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Egypt, and rest of LAMEA).

CARDIAC MONITORING & CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT MARKET

KEY BENEFITS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by product helps in understanding the various types of devices used for treatment and monitoring of cardiac patients.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which helps in determining the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Key players within the market are profiled in the report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the global market.

To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012965

CARDIAC MONITORING & CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT MARKET

KEY SEGMENTS:

BY PRODUCT

Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices

ECG by Type

Resting ECG

Stress ECG

Holter Monitors

Wired

Wireless

ECG by Lead

Single Lead

3-6 Lead

12 Lead

Implantable Loop Recorders (ILR)

Cardiac Output Monitoring (COM) Devices

Minimally Invasive COM Devices

Noninvasive COM Devices

Event Monitors

By Type

Pre-symptom

Post-symptom

By Technology

Manual Event Monitors

Autodetect Monitors

Pacemakers

Implantable Pacemakers

External Pacemakers

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Devices

CRT-P (CRT with Pacemaker Function)

CRT-D (CRT with Pacemaker and ICD Function)

Defibrillator

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (T-ICDs)

Dual-chamber ICDs

Single-chamber ICDs

Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICDs)

External Defibrillator

Manual External Defibrillator

Automated External Defibrillator (AEDs)

Semiautomated External Defibrillator

Fully Automated External Defibrillator

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCDs)

Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs)

Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD)

Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD)

BY END USER

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Malaysia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Siemens AG

3M Company

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Mortara Instrument, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc.

Cardionet Inc.

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876