Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market 2018 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.

Rapid adoption of e-commerce in the retail industry is expected to be the dominant factor boosting global retail omni-channel commerce platform market.

The global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cognizant

NCR

Oracle

IBM

SAP

Toshiba

Diebold Nixdorf

Infosys

Infor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

SaaS

On-Premise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

FMCG

Apparel and Footwear

Consumer Electronics

Hospitality

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

1.2 Classification of Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Types

1.2.1 Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 SaaS

1.2.4 On-Premise

1.3 Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 FMCG

1.3.3 Apparel and Footwear

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 Hospitality

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cognizant

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cognizant Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 NCR

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 NCR Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Oracle

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Oracle Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 IBM

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 IBM Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 SAP

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SAP Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Toshiba

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Toshiba Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Diebold Nixdorf

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Diebold Nixdorf Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Infosys

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Infosys Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



